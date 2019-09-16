The Latest: Crowd gathering for Trump rally in New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to New Mexico (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is taking aim at President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to the state for a campaign rally.

The first-year Democratic governor described the president as being demeaning to Hispanics and immigrants since being elected. She also said Trump's policies have resulted in increased taxes for some New Mexicans.

A vocal critic of the president, Lujan Grisham touted her own administration for its efforts to raise the minimum wage in New Mexico and to shift more investments to renewable energy, suggesting Trump hasn't helped the state.

However, Republican supporters argue that Democratic lawmakers pushed for tax increases during the last legislative session and that the president's economic policies and the oil boom in southeastern New Mexico have helped generate revenues for the state.

___

10:10 a.m.

A crowd is gathering for President Donald Trump's rally in New Mexico.

Hundreds of people showed up early Monday to ensure their place in line ahead of the evening event in Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque.

Schools and some local government offices were closed in preparation for the president's visit to New Mexico's largest metro area. Law enforcement agencies also warned residents about roads that would be closed as the president's motorcade travels to the rally.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said his city was prepared to keep things as peaceful as possible as protesters vowed to step up acts of civil disobedience and demonstrations.

Thousands of people were expected to attend, and Democrats were planning their own gathering near downtown Albuquerque. Some groups and political candidates purchased billboard space to display their opposition to Trump.