The Latest: Coronavirus deaths climb to 12 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

6 a.m.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak continues to climb in Wisconsin.

Four deaths were reported Thursday, including three in Milwaukee County, bringing the state's total to 12.

The medical examiner's office says one was a 79-year-old Milwaukee woman who had been hospitalized since March 16.

Another Milwaukee woman, age 65, hospitalized since March 21 died Thursday afternoon. A 69-year-old man died Thursday night.

The Journal Sentine l reports the fourth death is in Iron County, the first case for the northern Wisconsin county.

The number of confirmed cases continues to climb steadily to more than 700 Thursday.