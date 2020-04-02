The Latest: 6,645 South Dakotans file for unemployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Unemployment claims once again surged in South Dakota last week as 6,645 people made new claims for unemployment benefits, the Department of Labor and Regulation announced on Thursday.

As the global coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the economy, the number of people seeking unemployment in the state multiplied by a factor of almost 35 in just two weeks.

The state's call center for unemployment has been swamped with calls, adding more staff and phone lines to assist people in filing claims. The number of claims is from the week ending March 28.

9:30 a.m.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe said it is setting up checkpoints on roads going into tribal land on Thursday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The tribe won't allow people in non-commercial vehicles with out-of-state licenses unless they can prove tribal membership and that they live on the reservation. The tribe also people who are not members from hunting on tribal lands.

The tribe will be monitoring all other traffic on the main roads going into the reservation.

So far, no one living on the reservation has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest update from South Dakota health officials.