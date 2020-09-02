The Latest: Biden raises record-breaking $360M in August

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Biden raises record-breaking $360M in August 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

11:26 a.m.

Joe Biden raised at least $360 million for his election effort in August, a record shattering sum that will give the Democrat ample resources to compete in the final two months of the campaign.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the fundraising effort who requested anonymity to discuss internal campaign details.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment. President Donald Trump has not yet released his fundraising figure for the month.

The money was raised in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee. While candidates face a $2,800 limit, Biden can raise far more than that through a joint fundraising committee with the DNC that allows him to collect individual checks worth upward of $600,000.

__

By Brian Slodysko.

___

11 a.m.

Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday, as the key swing state becomes the focal point for a political debate over violence at protests there and elsewhere in the nation.

Biden plans to travel to the state with his wife Jill, the campaign announced Wednesday.

His visit comes two days after President Donald Trump toured Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of recent protests following the shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer. Trump used the opportunity to drive home his campaign message of “law and order” by expressing support for law enforcement and blaming “domestic terror” for the looting and arson that’s taken place in the city during the protests.

The president and his allies are hoping to use the violence at recent protests against Biden, and have charged that if the Democrat were elected such incidents would become the norm.

Biden has repeatedly denounced the protest violence but has expressed sympathy for protesters’ concerns over systemic racism and a commitment to enact police reforms if elected.

It will be Biden's first visit to Wisconsin in nearly two years. It comes after Biden decided against accepting the party’s nomination in Milwaukee, where the Democratic National Convention was to have been held. Instead, the convention was mostly virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

__

By Bill Barrow.