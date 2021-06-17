The Latest: Australia raises AstraZeneca safety age to 60 The Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 3:20 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has raised the age for which the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended to 60 from 50 after the shot was blamed for a 52-year-old woman’s death last week from blood clots in the brain.
Health Minister Greg Hunt described the decision on Thursday as conservative and reflecting the relatively low risk of catching the virus in Australia.
The Associated Press