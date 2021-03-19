The Latest: 4 more Atlanta spa shooting victims identified

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on on the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses where eight people were killed (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The names of four additional victims in the Atlanta-area spa shootings have been released.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that the four victims are 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun J. Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue.

Grant's son, Randy Park, identified his mother by her maiden name, Hyun Jung Kim.

The medical examiner performed autopsies on all four victims Wednesday, saying all but Suncha Kim died Tuesday from gunshots to the head. Suncha Kim died from a gunshot to the chest.

Three of the women died at the Gold Spa in Atlanta. The fourth woman died across the street at Aromatherapy Spa. The medical examiner didn’t immediately say which woman died at Aromatherapy.

A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in Tuesday’s slayings.

He’s also accused of killing four people and wounding a fifth person at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, in Atlanta’s northwestern suburbs.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police said Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in the investigation of the deadly shootings at two Atlanta massage businesses, including whether the slayings were a hate crime.

Those attacks and a third one near the suburban town of Woodstock killed eight people and prompted President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to change their plans for a previously scheduled trip to Atlanta. The pair postponed a political event in favor of meeting Friday with Asian American community leaders.

A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in Tuesday’s slayings. Six of those killed were women of Asian descent.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said it also was investigating whether the killings were hate crimes.