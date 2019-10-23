The Latest: 2 top Democratic Party officials step down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on financial issues in the South Dakota Democratic Party (all times local):

5:25 p.m.:

Two top officials in South Dakota's Democratic Party have resigned after a federal report that showed continuing financial problems.

Chairwoman Paula Hawks and executive director Stacey Burnette both stepped down Wednesday after the Federal Elections Commission report came out. The report found the party's federal campaign committee owes nearly $47,000 and has a negative balance of more than $8,000.

Vice Chairman Randy Seiler, who confirmed the resignations, assumes leadership of the party.

Hawks and Burnette had been in their jobs less than a year.

An FEC audit earlier this year of the party's finances for the years 2015 and 2016 also found several problems, including failing to disclose debts and vendor obligations. The state party has closed its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with its staff working remotely.

7:07 a.m.

A Federal Election Commission report shows South Dakota's Democratic Party continues to have financial problems.

The report says the party's federal campaign committee owes nearly $47,000 in debts and obligations and has a negative balance of about $8,600. The party owes nearly $12,000 to The Sutton Group, a computer consulting company in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Rapid City Journal reports about $5,800 is owed to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Earlier this year, the FEC revealed that it had audited the party committee's finances for the years 2015 and 2016 and found several problems, including failing to disclose debts and obligations to vendors.

The state party has closed its offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with its staff working remotely.

