The Latest: 2 flu-related deaths confirmed in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on flu deaths in Nevada (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Health officials have confirmed Nevada's second flu-related death this season.

The Washoe County Health District says Monday the unidentified patient contracted Influenza A and died between Sept. 29 and Oct. 26 of this year. A total of nine people were hospitalized with the flu in Washoe County over the same time period.

The district hasn't released any other details about the fatality.

Officials for the Southern Nevada Health District say Clark County's only flu-related death occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. That person was over the age of 65 but no other details have been released.

____

7:45 a.m.

Health officials in Clark County say the region has seen its first death of the flu season.

The Southern Nevada Health District reports that the flu-related death occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

The person who died was over the age of 65.

It occurred during a week when there were more than 60 hospitalizations from the flu or flu-related illness.

The number of cases are already outpacing last year's.

County health officials say there were only a dozen cases of the flu reported around the same time in 2018 — five weeks into the flu season.

A Southern Nevada Health District official says it's still too early to predict how bad the flu season could get.