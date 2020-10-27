The Kennedy Center 2020 Four Seasons Ball — Live stream virtual event Nov. 7

A Trumbull-based not-for-profit’s 56th annual Four Seasons Ball — one of the oldest fundraisers in Fairfield County — will be presented virtually this year.

The Kennedy Center plans what organizers call an evening of entertainment, laughter and inspiration on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6-7 p.m., livestreaming from the center’s newly opened Palm & Able resale store. The virtual event will be co-hosted by two Kennedy Center employees, John Jones and internationally acclaimed singer, Theresa Thomason.

Along with a live performance by Theresa and friends, the event will feature stories of resilience and commitment from The Kennedy Center’s employees, individuals and families, a mixologist, Justin Pasha of The Cup Bearer, preparing two signature drinks with award-winning spirits from Fifth State Distillery, plus a silent auction and “take a chance” wine chest filled with 45 wines.

The Four Seasons Ball is The Kennedy Center’s premier fundraiser. The rehabilitation organization offers a lifespan of services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, ranging from the arts to employment.

Sponsors include Bill and Gloria Paul, People’s United Bank, The Bannow-Larson Foundation, the Macauda family, the Foley Family, the Horton Family, the Dennin Family, Union Savings Bank, the Walsh Family, the Gavey Family, Capital Hill Group, llc, The Schuster Group, and Bigelow Tea.

To become at sponsor or to register for the event, visit TheKennedyCenterInc.org.

If questions or for more information, email Jo Ann McMullan at jmcmullan@kennedyctr.org.