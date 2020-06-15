The Tutu Trot was a virtual event this year with 689 participants, from 47 of the 50 states and also included some runners in Ontario, Canada. The Infinite Love Virtual Tutu Trot raised more than $34,000 for the Children’s Brain Tumor Tissue Consortium. The event was organized by the V.P. of Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer and father of forever 6-year-old Mia Rose McCaffrey, Jim McCaffrey. Participants mapped out their own courses and took to the streets, trails, and treadmills all for this amazing cause. Some even came by and took advantage of a photo op under the finishing arch.