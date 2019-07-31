https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/The-Goonies-film-at-Movies-in-the-Park-14200214.php
The Goonies film at Movies in the Park
Movies at Twin Brooks Park are free and are open to Trumbull residents. Vehicles without a 2019 Parks Sticker may be ticketed.
Movies in the Park
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:15 p.m., The Goonies
Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:15 p.m., Ralph Breaks the Internet
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather. Bring a lawn chair.
Food trucks will be available at 7 p.m.
Dive-In Movies
Dive-In Movies movie night will be held at Tashua Pool. The schedule of movies is:
Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman
Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.
Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).
