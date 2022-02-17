The Blonds end fashion week with hot vampires, writhing trio LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 12:20 a.m.
1 of22 The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 collection is modeled at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of22 Designer Phillipe Blond walks the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
18 of22 David Blond, left, and Phillipe Blond walk the runway during The Blonds Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — The shock rock design duo The Blonds closed New York Fashion Week with hot vampires, embellished corsets and writhing dancers whipping their long ponytails on the runway Wednesday night.
Phillipe and David Blond, partners in life and their creative work, were thrilled to be back for their second pandemic-era physical show after going with Paris Hilton and a cabaret vibe last September. This time, to some heavy beats, they rolled out jogger togs, tight tops and party dresses with a touch of sparkle on a printed fabric based on their silver spike and studded corset once worn by Katy Perry and Rihanna.