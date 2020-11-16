Thanksgiving food drive to benefit Trumbull food bank

TRUMBULL — The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food drive Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.

The parish will be collecting shelf stable sides to provide Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need. Especially needed are canned vegetables, canned gravy, stuffing, yams, instant potatoes, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, canned soup, powdered milk, evaporated milk and canned pumpkin, in addition to financial donations to complete the meals with a fresh or frozen turkey.

Food collected will benefit families at the Trumbull Food Bank, Blessed Sacrament Church, St. Charles Borromeo Church, St. Mary Church and Convent of Mary Immaculate, who are experiencing increased need this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial donations welcome.

The Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Committee will buy food and fresh or frozen turkeys, which will be divided equally among the charities.

Make checks payable to St. Catherine of Siena and write Thanksgiving Outreach in the memo line. Parishioners and non-parishioners are welcome to participate.

Donations will be collected in the lobby of the church at all masses. Donations will also be collected by a contact-free drive through option from 10 a.m.- noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 and from 11 a.m.- noon Sunday, Nov. 22, in the parking lot in front of the McClinch Family Center.

The mass schedule is Saturday at 4 and 7:15 p.m., and on Sunday at 7:30, 9 and 11 a.m.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for mass. There is no charge for seat reservations. The reservation portal opens on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. The link to register is on the parish website at StCathTrumbull.com.

Other initiatives of the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Team include: School supplies drive, toiletry drive, hat, coat and sweater drive, other emergency food drives, annual parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and more.

For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena, contact Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator of Social Justice and Charitable Outreach, at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.