Thank you front line workers
Updated
-
A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.
Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media
A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.
Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media
A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.
Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media
A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.