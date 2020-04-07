  • A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers. Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media

    A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.

    A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.

    Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.

A sign is on display on the corner of Springwood Road and Main Street giving thanks to front line workers.

Photo: Julie S. Miller / Hearst Connecticut Media