Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL and PATRICK QUINN, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 6:04 a.m.
1 of3 In this Tuesday, May 4, 2021, photo, a health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the Klong Toey area, a neighborhood currently having a spike in coronavirus cases, in Bangkok, Thailand. Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as a new surge in COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas located in the capital's central business district. Anuthep Cheysakron/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this Tuesday, May 4, 2021, photo, a health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the Klong Toey area, a neighborhood currently having a spike in coronavirus cases, in Bangkok, Thailand. Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as a new surge in COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas located in the capital's central business district. Anuthep Cheysakron/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 In this Tuesday, May 4, 2021, photo, residents of the Klong Toey neighborhood, an area with a current spike in coronavirus cases, wait to receive the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Bangkok, Thailand. Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as a new surge in COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas located in the capital's central business district. Anuthep Cheysakron/AP Show More Show Less
BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital's central business district.
The government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is facing mounting criticism for its handling of a surge that began in early April.
Written By
CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL and PATRICK QUINN