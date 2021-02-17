Thai users of Clubhouse app warned about political content

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government warned users of the recently introduced Clubhouse voice chat app on Wednesday that they must be careful not to misuse it or face possible legal consequences.
The warning from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society came after many people used the mobile app to listen to a popular self-exiled opponent of the Thai government. Academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun is known for his criticism of the country’s monarchy. People convicted of defaming the royal institution are liable to prison terms of up to 15 years per offense.