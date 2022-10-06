Gunman kills 35 in attack starting at Thai child care center TASSANEE VEJPONGSA, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 6:51 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — A former police officer killed at least 24 children and 11 adults in a gun and knife attack that began at a child care center in Thailand on Thursday, authorities said. The assailant fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, before killing his wife and child and taking his own life.
Photos and videos posted online of the day care showed the floor of one room was smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Alphabet pictures and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
Written By
TASSANEE VEJPONGSA