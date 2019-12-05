Textron Aviation announces layoffs, most in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Textron Aviation says the company is laying off an undisclosed number of workers, with most of the layoffs at its headquarters in Wichita.

The company announced the layoffs Thursday but did not say how many employees would be affected.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Harder said in a statement the job losses would be mostly in engineering and business support. She said the layoffs won’t involve the direct workforce, such as hourly manufacturing and customer support. The layoffs will be effective Dec. 31.

KAKE-TV reports Textron offered a voluntary retirement program for salaried exempt employees.

Harder said Textron plans to continue hiring skilled advanced aviation manufacturing positions as they are needed.

Textron Aviation employs nearly 10,000 people in Wichita.