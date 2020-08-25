Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police arrested a woman in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter after she told police that someone ordered her to kill the girl.

Krystal Lewandowski called 911 on Monday and told a dispatcher that her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, was missing before going on to say she had slit the girl's throat, according to the arrest warrant. She told the dispatcher that she had dumped Czara's body in a trash can.

Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn't kill the girl, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. She told investigators she killed the girl on Sunday night to save her.

Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said the agency has had previous involvement with the family dating back to a year ago but did not disclose any details regarding their history.

Lewandowski faces a capital murder charge.