Texas House OKs dropping permit to carry handgun in public

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas handgun owners would no longer need a license or training to carry their weapon in public under a bill that cleared a major vote Thursday over Democrats who railed against loosening gun laws after the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.
Texas has more than 1.6 million licensed handgun owners. But scrapping that required permit has been a long-sought goal of conservative activists in gun-friendly Texas, where the National Rifle Association is currently trying to reincorporate to avoid a lawsuit from New York state, which is aiming to put it out of business over alleged financial abuses.