Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 1:06 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as Democratic members of the Texas legislature hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue on a media blitz in the nation's capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this May 31, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas, after House Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout and blocked one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S. from passing before a midnight deadline. Democrats in the Texas Legislature were planning Monday, July 12, to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. Acacia Coronado/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. A reality is fast creeping in: the difficulty of sustaining attention and pressure on Congress with 17 days still left to run out the clock on a sweeping elections bill in Texas, which Abbott says he will keep reviving for as long as it takes. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this July 13, 2021, file photo empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jasmine Crockett, a Black civil rights lawyer and one of the youngest lawmakers in Texas, was just a few months into her first term in the Legislature when Republicans were on the cusp of passing new limits on when and how Texans could vote.
Like other Democrats, she was adamantly opposed to the bill. But when they discussed using extraordinary tactics to try to block it — including a walkout — she sensed hesitancy from older, veteran members who are more accustomed to being the minority party in the state House of Representatives.