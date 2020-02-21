Tests: 11 people evacuated to Omaha test positive for virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal experts confirmed that 11 of 13 people evacuated to an Omaha hospital from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19, Nebraska officials announced Thursday night.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had verified test results completed Monday by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Ten of those people are being cared for at the National Quarantine Unit while three are in the nearby Nebraska Biocontaiment Unit. The medical center said only a few of the patients were showing symptoms of the disease.

All 13 people were passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to the U.S. on Feb. 17.

Separately on Thursday, 57 U.S. evacuees were released from their quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard training base just southwest of Omaha.