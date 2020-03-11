Tesoro urges ‘social distancing’ as town continues to monitor coronavirus situation

A shopper scans the shelves for sanitizing wipes March 5 at the Target store in Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull.

Trumbull officials are encouraging residents to observe “social distancing” protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a March 10 update on the town’s website, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said the town is continuing to monitor the situation and that public safety and medical personnel had prepared a response plan. Tesoro also asked residents to take proactive steps such as avoiding mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

“In the near future, the town will be issuing further information on cancellation or postponement of town events that are considered mass gatherings in order to protect the health and safety of our residents,” Tesoro wrote.

Tesoro also asked that town employees and the public observe basic social practices including social distancing.

“Social distancing means you maintain a greater than normal distance between yourself and others,” Tesoro said. “Six feet is ideal, while three feet is recommended as a minimal distance.”

In addition, Tesoro noted the presence of hand sanitizing stations at entrances to Town Hall and asked the public to use them when entering the building, and to wash their hands frequently, particularly before eating and after coughing sneezing or nose-blowing.

“If you are ill, please delay visiting town buildings until your symptoms go away, and contact your medical provider,” she said.

Specific information about the school system’s response to the spread of coronavirus will be posted on the Trumbull Public Schools’ website.

“The Town of Trumbull will continue to meet with Emergency Management, Health Department and other town officials to gather feedback from staff, community partners, and stakeholders to improve plans and ensure the continuity of town services,” Tesoro wrote. “We are committed to protecting the safety and health of all Trumbull residents and will continue to work diligently to provide essential town services.”