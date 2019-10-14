Tesoro touts economic development

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro credited her policies and economic development team for “creating economic value for residents while maintaining the town’s unique character.”

In a written statement, Tesoro said this objective has been a focal point for her administration and has helped keep taxes stable.

“Trumbull must remain competitive and affordable to residents and businesses alike, while maintaining the high quality of life we enjoy,” Tesoro said. “My administration is committed to balancing Trumbull’s quality of life with strategic economic development. Economic development that is consistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development will ensure the Grand List grows, taxes remain stable, and Trumbull thrives.”

In the past two years, Trumbull has seen tremendous economic development successes, especially in underutilized commercial and industrial zones, Tesoro said.

Tesoro specifically pointed out the former site of Marisa’s, which will become the Long Hill Commons, a cutting-edge retail and restaurant center. Also, the former United Healthcare building at 48 Monroe Tpke., at 250,000-square feet, has received approval earlier this year for a major redevelopment into a mixed-use senior housing complex. The plans include green development initiatives, including a path to the Pequonnock Trail. A traffic light will be installed at the Chip’s shopping plaza.

New businesses like Trumbull Tradesman Center filled a 110,000 square foot vacant site, Henkel Corporation invested $20 million dollars to expand its Trumbull’s presence, Cooper Surgical leased additional space, the CT Make a Wish Foundation relocated to larger headquarters, Dr. Firgeleski developed a 10,000 square foot building on Monroe Turnpike, and more, she said.

“These are just some of the accomplishments of my administration,” Tesoro said. “Responsible, strategic economic development is critical to the well being of our town. That’s why we’re working collaboratively with our largest taxpayer, the Westfield Mall and with the Hawley Lane Mall as both look to become Retail-tainment centers. ” said Tesoro.

Tesoro said her administration has also worked to secure available grants. Over the last two years, the town has secured nearly $2 million dollars to support economic development and applied for $1.7 million dollars more.