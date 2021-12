TRUMBULL — The last time elected officials were sworn into town office was only two years ago, but it feels like it happened a lifetime ago, said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“The last I time took this stage in December of 2019, no one could have predicted that, within a matter of months, we would be hit with a worldwide pandemic whose effects are still being felt today,” Tesoro said during Monday night’s swearing-in for her third term in office.

The ceremony took place at Trumbull High School, and also included the swearing-in of all the other newly elected, or re-elected, Trumbull officials, such as Town Clerk Mary Markham, Treasurer Anthony Musto and members of the Town Council, Board of Education and other boards and commissions.

Tesoro was not the only one to remark the huge difference between the previous swearing-in ceremony and this one. The event’s master of ceremonies, David Galla, also said that when Tesoro was sworn in for her second term, “phrases such as social distancing and contact tracing were not in our daily vocabulary. On this stage were just a group of people looking to do what was best for their town.”

Galla praised Tesoro for leading the town throughout the pandemic, adding that more than 11,000 vaccine doses have been delivered through clinics in town.

“Trumbull continues to be a pacesetter in the COVID-19 response,” Galla said.

After being sworn in, Tesoro pledged that there was still much more work to do, not just in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in managing Trumbull and moving it forward.

She said, over the next few years, she will work with residents on plans for a new aquatics center and a new senior center, as well as push for further investment in education, park improvements, road paving, and other changes.

“We will do all this while keeping our taxes low,” she said.

Tesoro commended everyone who ran for office in the most recent election, even those who didn’t win. “Elections are difficult,” she said. “They are, by their nature, divisive. You worked hard and sacrificed your time.”

Despite some of the somber statements made at the swearing in, the overall tone of the event was joyful and celebratory. The Trumbull High School marching band kicked off the evening with a rousing rendition of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and Deacon Tim Bolton, manager of pastoral care at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, delivered the blessing.

“Gracious God, we pause at the beginning of this ceremony to invoke your blessing upon all those swearing an oath of solemn service to our beloved town of Trumbull,” Bolton said. “May they always be true to themselves, their values, their principles and all they have pledged to serve during this past election.”