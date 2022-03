TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has proposed a town budget of just over $189.5 million for fiscal year 2022-23, which represent an increase of $5.4 million, or 2.94 percent, over the current budget.

That budget includes $115.6 million allocated to the Board of Education — roughly $1.6 million less than the board originally requested.

Tesoro said she and the rest of the budget team worked hard to create a fair budget, in face of such challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic and a state-mandated revaluation.

“We did what we always do, which is balance the needs of everyone in the community and make sure the town continues to delivers critical services to our residents and businesses,” she said.

In 514-page document submitted Monday to the Board of Finance, Tesoro discussed the challenges the town faced during this budget process, specifically the revaluation.

The budget shows a mill rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year of 33.01, which is a decrease from the present mill rate of 35.42. However, Tesoro said, the impact of the budget on taxes is inconsistent, due to the revaluation.

“The state-mandated revaluation of property will result in an individual tax rate based on the increase in the value of your home,” Tesoro said in the budget summary. “Some taxpayers will see their taxes go up, some will see their taxes go down, and others will stay the same. This is directly tied to each individual’s growth in their property values.”

The state requires every municipality to do a revaluation every five years. A revaluation is the process of appraising all real property according to its full and fair value in order to spread the tax burden equitably across the town.

Trumbull’s last revaluation occurred in 2015. Tesoro said that, due to COVID-19 impact, the town opted, as allowed by law, to delay the revaluation a year to 2021.

She said, based on the revaluation, the overall grand list has increased by 12.5 percent, but residential property increased, on average, by 16 percent from 2015 to 2021.

Though residential property values rose, several large commercial properties — including the Westfield Trumbull mall — saw decreases in value.

“These shifts were driven in large measure by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a redistribution of property assessments,” Tesoro said. “Residential properties increased to a greater degree than commercial properties, thereby taking on a greater share of the tax required to support our community.”

About $5 million in tax burden will be shifted from commercial to residential taxpayers, Tesoro said in the summary.

“I understand the impact that this revaluation will have on many of our residents and am working tirelessly on Trumbull’s behalf to lessen the impact of the new assessments on our taxpayers,” she said. “I’ve spoken and continue to meet with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, the undersecretary of the State of Connecticut Office of Policy and Management, and members of the state legislature to request their assistance to find a better solution for our residents.”

In addition to revaluation, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic and multiple other factors shaped the budget, including the need to consistently fund town services and projects, Tesoro said.

The schools account for roughly two-thirds of the annual budget. Tesoro said that in addition to the school board’s allocation, the town also will pay $10.1 million for other Board of Education expenses like debt service, workers’ compensation, and more.

That means the total amount Trumbull will spend on the school system is just under $126 million, which is 66 percent of the 2022-23 budget.

Though Tesoro did reduce the school board’s request, it will still see an increase of nearly $3.4 million.

Board of Education chair Lucinda Timpanelli said Tuesday that she didn’t want to comment on the budget until she had a chance to review it all, but she added that the cut wasn’t unexpected.

“We knew with everything going on that something was going to affect the Board of Education budget,” she said.

Now the budget has been handed off to the Board of Finance to discuss before eventually passing it along to the Town Council. The board will hold two public hearings on the budget, the first of which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday March 19 via Zoom. The board must submit an approved budget to the town council no later than April 11.