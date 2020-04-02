Trumbull’s First Selectman makes plea to parents: Keep your kids home

TRUMBULL — In her latest automated phone call to residents, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro specifically mentioned parents of teenagers in continuing her request that people stay home and avoid gatherings.

“I’m receiving many reports of our children gathering in different locations of the town, many of which have been closed to the public,” she said. “Please talk with your children, I’m sure many of you already have, about the importance of staying home and not gathering with members outside of your household.”

Virtually all recreational areas in town are closed, including parks, open spaces, playgrounds, athletic fields and basketball and tennis courts. The trail system remains open, but residents using the trails must follow social distancing guidelines and remain at least six feet apart.

Trumbull currently has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and that number is expected to continue to increase, Tesoro said. The majority of confirmed cases — 15 — are people under age 50, she said. Nearly half — 10 — are people under age 40. Residents must continue to self-isolate except for necessary situations like food shopping, she said.

“The next month is critical for all of us,” she said. “I understand how difficult this is for the residents of our community — It is for me as well — to make these very difficult decisions. Please stay home.”

Tesoro also urged residents to look out for each other and, in particular, elderly neighbors.

“Leave them a note or call them,” she said.

In addition, anyone who is struggling to purchase food or can’t get to a store should call Social Services at 203-452-5136.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of our residents during this very difficult time,” she said. “We will get through this together.”