Tesoro — Take this situation seriously

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro is urging residents to take the current situation seriously and abide by the social distancing measures established by Gov. Ned Lamont and state health officials.

In a statement posted to the town’s website, Tesoro said the current situation was unprecedented and warranted unprecedented measures.

“We are asking all our residents to respect these restrictions and closures and to take this situation very seriously,” she said. “Even small groups outside are at risk. Please follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines to reduce social interaction in order to slow the spread of this virus.”

Other points Tesoro made in her statement and associated recorded telephone alert are as follows:

Beginning on Thursday, March 19, Stop & Shop on Quality Street will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for shoppers 60 and over only, as they are at greater risk of complications from the coronaavirus. The store will be open for all other shoppers from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Trumbull Senior Center is closed until further notice. The Food Pantry and other limited services will be available. Please call 203-452-5199 and leave a message if you need assistance. Town residents can continue to make needed donations to the Food Pantry. Please visit the Senior Center page on the Town website for information on how to donate.

All Trumbull schools, both public and private, are closed until further notice. The Trumbull Public Schools have transitioned to distance learning. School will conclude in Trumbull on June 17, 2020. For more information please see the Trumbull Public Schools website, trumbullps.org, for more information.

Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice however staff is available during business hours from 9 AM to 5 PM in order to maintain essential town services. If you need Town assistance please call 203-452-5000 or visit the Town website.

As of 8 AM on Thursday morning, March 19 the Westfield Mall will close until further notice. Target will remain open at this time. Cheesecake Factory is open for take-out only.

All branch offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles are closed to the public. Certain deadlines are extended. Customers are encouraged to conduct transactions online.

All restaurants and bars are closed except for take-out and delivery. Please support our Trumbull establishments.

A list of Town of Trumbull closings and cancellations is posted on the Town website and will be updated as needed.

Most town meetings are cancelled for at least the next two weeks.

All town parks, including playgrounds, and the Tashua Knolls Golf Course, are closed. The trails remain open. The transfer station is also open.

Residents must pay their taxes online or by mail. No cash payments will be accepted by mail.

Information on virus testing sites can be found on the Town website.

Trumbull small business owners please visit the Town website for important information.

“These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented measures,” she concluded. “I will continue to update our residents via the Town Website, robocalls, the Trumbull Times and the CT Post. Please stay home as much as possible, stay informed, and be safe.”