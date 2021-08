TRUMBULL - First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has declined to issue a mask mandate, citing the high vaccination rates in the town and the existing public health directives already in place.

“I will not be instituting a mask mandate within Trumbull at this time,” Tesoro stated.

In a COVID-19 update posted to the Trumbull town website on Aug. 9, Tesoro said that the town is not currently facing a high infection rate. She cited Gov. Ned Lamont’s Aug. 5 executive order that allows for municipalities to begin enacting mandates that go further than the state directives on mask use.

But because the town also has a high vaccination rate at more than 72 percent, Tesoro said that factored into her decision.

However, Tesoro also said that she has and will follow the situation closely and the state guidelines continue to remain in effect.

“We will continue to monitor the situation daily. My decision, however, does not and cannot impact the minimum standards of the current statewide mask policy implemented by Governor Lamont in May, which remains in effect and has not changed,” she said.

As of now, the state requires masks to be worn inside health care facilities, buildings housing people suspectible to the virus, mass transit, taxis, jails, schools and facilities providing childcare. The statewide policy also gives municipal leaders the power to require masks indoors for all visitors.

Nearly all current COVID infection cases have happened to the unvaccinated and breakthrough infections for vaccinated individuals are rare.