Tesoro — Make some noise for Trumbull veterans, emergency workers Monday

TRUMBULL — While the veterans that normally march in Trumbull’s annual Memorial Day Parade won’t get to see thousands of supportive community members this year, they can still hear them.

Trumbull officials are hoping for a wave of sound to sweep over the town at precisely noon on Monday, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. The idea, suggested by Trumbull resident Vin Lipinski, is for all residents to join together while maintaining social distancing by stepping outside to applaud, ring bells, blow horns, shout and cheer for a full 60 seconds.

“This year is like no other, but together, the cheers will be heard echoing from the Merritt Parkway to Route 25, from the Pequonnock Trail to Unity Park,” she said. “Not only will the families of lost servicemen and woman hear our support, but also the Trumbull Police Department, Trumbull EMS, Trumbull Fire Departments, medical personnel, and all the essential employees that have kept us safe during these difficult times.”