The following commentary was issued in response to the Greater Bridgeport NAACP comparing the social media controversy surrounding the town’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force to the killing of George Floyd.

I fully support the mission of the EDIT Committee as I have done since it was created.

Here are the facts:

It was my position from the beginning to bring the parties together because I believe that face to face discussions are far better than social media posturing.

It is important for all to know that the first meeting was held on February 22. Attending were the Chairman of the EDIT Committee, Chief of Police Michael Lombardo, Town Officials, and the Trumbull Police Union. Also present at this meeting was John Lee, Communications Committee of the NAACP.

A second meeting was held on March 8. Attending were with the Chairman of the EDIT Committee, Chief of Police Michael Lombardo, Town Officials, and Reverend Lord, President of the Greater Bridgeport Branch NAACP.

A third meeting is being discussed between the Trumbull Police Union and the NAACP and there has been communication between the parties.

It’s unfortunate that any comparison was made between the social media incident in Trumbull and the death of George Floyd. It’s insulting to the memory of George Floyd. This comment is inflammatory and it does nothing to keep the lines of communication open.

This is a time for the discussion to continue without inflammatory behavior by any party. Heated rhetoric does no one any good.