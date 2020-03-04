‘Terrible Timmy’ social post earns poll worker a reprimand

TRUMBULL — A poll worker who referred to former First Selectman Tim Herbst as “Terrible Timmy” in a social media post has been reprimanded for not being “impartial.”

Following a more than two-hour hearing that included an hour of closed-door deliberations, Trumbull Ethics Commission Chairman Thomas Lee publicly read a reprimand letter into the record admonishing Marshall Marcus for his online comment.

“The commission finds that the respondent violated his oath of office as a ballot clerk,” Lee said. “He is reprimanded accordingly.”

According to Republican Registrar of Voters Bill Holden, poll workers take an oath swearing to carry out their duties with absolute impartiality.

Herbst had alleged Marcus had failed to do so, and also alleged that Marcus violated state statute 9-236, which states that no person will solicit in support of or opposition to a candidate within 75 feet of a polling place.

The commission found no violation of statute. The reprimand letter will be maintained on file in the Town Clerk’s office.

Marcus did not attend the hearing and declined to comment for this story.

In a written response the day after the hearing, Herbst said the reprimand was appropriate, and criticized Marcus for not attending the hearing.

“I think it is an absolute disgrace that Mr. Marcus didn’t even come before the Ethics Commission to answer for his conduct,” Herbst wrote.

He also indicated the incident was far from over.

“I will now be filing a complaint against Mr. Marcus with the State Elections Enforcement Commission for his violations of state election law,” he wrote.