Tenure for slavery project journalist back to UNC trustees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The offer of a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has been resubmitted to the board of trustees at a North Carolina university that faced an uproar last week when her tenure application was halted.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced last month that Hannah-Jones — who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which focused on the U.S. history of slavery — had been offered a position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.