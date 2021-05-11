Tennessee to end federal pandemic unemployment aid in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic won't be available in Tennessee starting July 3, including the end of $300 weekly additional payments.
With the decision, the Republican joins several other states — among them, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and South Carolina — that are planning to stop accepting the $300 benefit. Lee is echoing arguments that job openings are going unfilled, and pointing people to job-finding resources offered in the state.