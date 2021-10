Dawn Majors/AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for a Tennessee state senator are seeking an acquittal or new trial after the Democrat was convicted of four counts of wire fraud last month.

The motion, filed Oct. 8 on behalf of Sen. Katrina Robinson, argue that “the government created a mess in this case when they over-reached and charged Ms. Robinson with crimes, which they simply could not prove.”