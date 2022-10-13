Tennessee secretary of state takes plea deal in DUI case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has taken a plea deal after he was charged with driving under the influence after leaving a bar in June.

In a statement, Hargett said he offered a best interest plea in the case on Thursday, which amounts to pleading guilty while maintaining innocence. The Republican said his attorney believes he had a “strong case” to argue, but Hargett said he wanted to “accept responsibility for my actions and move forward and to focus on how God can use me to make something positive from this difficult time.”

“It is wrong to drive any vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and rest assured this is a mistake I will never make again,” Hargett said.

The plea deal includes a $350 fine, a DUI school requirement, and having his driver’s license restricted for a year, news outlets reported.

According to a report by a Tullahoma Police Department officer, an officer on June 18 pulled over the car Hargett was driving after watching it leave a bar and swerve over lane markings several times.

The officer wrote that Hargett smelled like an “intoxicant,” had glassy eyes and kept saying, “yes sir” at inappropriate times when he had not been asked a question. Hargett performed poorly on a field sobriety test and a passenger in the car — who was not named — said the two had been drinking four hours earlier, the report states. Hargett agreed to a blood sample.

Hargett has said he had been at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester.

“The last few months have been humbling and at times very dark for me," Hargett said in Thursday's statement. "I am deeply grateful to my wife and family for their support. Additionally, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness, grace, and forgiveness offered to me by so many people. Your consideration and courtesy will always be remembered.”

Hargett served a decade in the General Assembly before overseeing the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. He was elected by the General Assembly to serve as secretary of state in 2009 and reelected in 2013, 2017 and 2021, according to the secretary of state’s website. Hargett is the chief executive officer of the Department of State with oversight of more than 300 employees.