Tennessee man gets life in prison for tire shop killings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop and the fatal shooting of a third person in a separate incident.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Rickey Hull Jr., 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to the three killings. He was sentenced to three terms of life in prison by a judge.

Prosecutors said Hull shot Kamel Al Abes, 52, and Marcus Anderson, 44, inside the Third Tire Shop in Memphis in December 2018. Abes, the store owner, died at a hospital. Anderson, an employee, died at the store.

Hull was arrested two hours later at an apartment.

Investigators then linked him to the slaying of Milton Edmonson, 49, who was shot in the head as he walked down a Memphis street about a month before the tire shop shooting.

Investigators said Hull used the same .22-caliber rifle in all three killings.