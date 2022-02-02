Tennessee community college suffers ransomware attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee community college suffered a data security attack that may have resulted in unauthorized access to personal information of former and current students, faculty and staff, officials said.

Pellissippi State Community College is sending out notifications about a ransomware attack focused mainly on encrypting school data to force a ransom payment, the Tennessee Board of Regents said in a news release Tuesday. Pellissippi State did not pay a ransom, the Knoxville college said on its website.