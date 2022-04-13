Tennessee anti-LGBTQ marriage bill dead for annual session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican lawmaker's push to create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples is dead for this year's annual legislative session amid concerns from both Republicans and Democrats.
Rep. Tom Leatherwood moved the legislation to summer study with the vote of a House committee Wednesday, effectively killing it during the lawmaking session that is expected to conclude in the upcoming weeks. Critics decried the bill as an effort to circumvent the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage, arguing it could have led to costly legal battles.