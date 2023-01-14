Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
This assertion has been met with skepticism from health care experts, attorneys, Democrats and reproductive rights advocates, who counter that the law has created a dangerous, new legal landscape for those navigating pregnancy and for medical providers.