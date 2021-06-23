Teens, young adults in foster system eligible for grants

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teenagers and young adults who have spent time in the foster care system are now eligible for federal grants worth thousands of dollars to help pay for school, a car or other expenses.

The money is part of $3.3 million allocated to Mississippi through federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance funds. Any Mississippi resident between the ages of 14 to 26 years old who has spent at least one day in foster care after his or her 14th birthday can receive money, according to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.