https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Teens-invited-to-Tashua-Pool-Teen-Night-14298263.php
Teens invited to Tashua Pool Teen Night
Trumbull teens, ages 13-17 are invited to Tashua Pool Teen Night on Wednesdays through Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 8-10 p.m.
There is no fee.
This is a teen only event.
Teens will need to show a Trumbull High School ID. If the school ID is not available, a parent with a photo ID with proof of Trumbull residency can check the teen in at the pool gate.
Lifeguards will be on duty and various entertainment will be offered.
View Comments