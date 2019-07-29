Teens invited to Tashua Pool Teen Night

Trumbull teens, ages 13-17 are invited to Tashua Pool Teen Night on Wednesdays through Aug. 21, from 8-10 p.m. There is no fee. This is a teen only event.

Teens will need to show a Trumbull High School ID. If the school ID is not available, a parent with a photo ID with proof of Trumbull residency can check the teen in at the pool gate.

Lifeguards will be on duty and various entertainment will be offered.