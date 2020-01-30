Teen arrested on consecutive days for robbery at Trumbull mall

A 14-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery on consecutive days in two separate cell phone snatchings, according to Trumbull police.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, the teen, along with his 17-year-old brother and some unidentified teens, grabbed a cell phone from the hands of a teenage girl at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The group then fled the area.

Police later caught the two brothers, but the other teens escaped. Both brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny. The two were released to their mother on a promise to appear in Bridgeport juvenile court Feb. 3.

The following day at about 1:30 p.m. the same 14-year-old, accompanied by another teen, grabbed an iPhone from a teen girl in Target, and then fled.

Store security cameras helped identify the teen as the same suspect from the day before. He was charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and second-degree criminal trespass and was again released to his mother on a promise to appear in juvenile court Feb. 3.

Police said there were no injuries in either incident.