Teen arrested after fatal shooting at councilmember's home

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home, where one person died and three other people were injured, authorities said Sunday.

Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy, officials said in a Facebook post. Police were called after violence broke out during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of San Francisco.