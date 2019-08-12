Teen Adventure Group Camp schedule

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for the Teen Adventure Group.

August 20 — Snorkeling and Kayak

Excursion — $45

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. Fees are reduced due to funding from a youth service bureau grant from the State Department of Education. Summer day trips for middle and high school students. Outdoor challenges promoting team building and leadership.

For more information call Robin Bieber at 203-452-5193. For trip details and registration, visit the Trumbull Parks and Recreation office or visit recreation.trumbull-ct.gov.

Provided by The Mary J. Sherlach Counseling Center.