Teen Adventure Group Camp

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for the Teen Adventure Group.

July 25 — Whitewater Rafting, $75.

Aug. 6 — Paintball, $60.

Aug. 20 — Snorkeling and Kayak Excursion, $45.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. Fees are reduced due to funding from a youth service bureau grant from the State Department of Education. Summer day trips are for middle and high school students. Outdoor challenges promote team building and leadership.

For more information call Robin Bieber at 203-452-5193. For trip details and registration, visit the Trumbull Parks and Recreation office or visit recreation.trumbull-ct.gov.

Provided by The Mary J. Sherlach Counseling Center.