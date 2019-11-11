  • The Daniels Farm Student Council collected teddy bears fecently for the Trumbull Police Department's Teddy Bears for Trumbull drive. The teddy bears will be given to children in times of crisis or need. The Daniels Farm students donated the new, medium sized teddy bears during their first Play Day of the year. The Student Council members delivered almost 50 bears to the Police Department for this program. Photo: Contributed Photos

