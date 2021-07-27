3 tech giants report combined profits of more than $50B Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 6:09 p.m.
1 of4 File - In this Friday, May 21, 2021, file photo, customers view the new 24" iMac desktop computers in an Apple store, in New York. Three tech companies that have amassed unparalleled influence while reshaping the way we live released their latest quarterly report cards in a flurry late Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Although Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet Inc. make their money in different ways, the results for the April-June period served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
Three tech companies — Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — reported combined profits of more than $50 billion in the April-June quarter, underscoring their unparalleled influence and success at reshaping the way we live.
Although these companies make their money in different ways, the results served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful.
Written By
Associated Press