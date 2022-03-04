Tearful goodbyes at Kyiv train station during war in Ukraine March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 1:21 a.m.
1 of20 A couple says goodbye before she boards on a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
2 of20 Natalia, 57, says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
3 of20 A woman looks toward relatives and presses her palms against a window of a Lviv bound train, on the platform in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
4 of20 Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
5 of20 Tanya, 38, cries with her son Bogdan, 10, before getting a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
6 of20 Stanislav, 40, kisses his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv as they say goodbye at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. Emilio Morenatti/AP
7 of20 Natalia, 57, cries as she says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
8 of20 A girl and her brother sit on a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
9 of20 Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
10 of20 A family runs over the tracks trying to board a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
11 of20 Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
12 of20 Women and children crowd a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
13 of20 Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighbouring country. Emilio Morenatti/AP
14 of20 Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
15 of20 Men push a luggage trolley carrying an elderly lady before boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
16 of20 Bogdan, 41, says goodbye to his wife Lena, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Bogdan is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. Emilio Morenatti/AP
17 of20 A woman gets help after falling on the tracks trying to reach a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
18 of20 A child plays with a teddy bear while waiting to board a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
19 of20 A woman bids a man goodbye after boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
20 of20 A woman with her son look at a train leaving as they try to flee at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman crouches down in the doorway of a blue and yellow train at a station in Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled capital city. Her husband stands on the platform below and cranes his neck up for a kiss that both hope will not be their last.
As the train door closes, the woman holds up their 2-year-old son and he smiles and presses his tiny hand against the smudged window to wave goodbye to his father, who is staying behind to fight the Russian invaders.